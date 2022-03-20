Syrian leader Assad visits UAE as isolation by Arab states eases

DUBAI • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, his first trip to an Arab country since the start of the civil war in 2011.

Mr Assad met the de facto ruler of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in a sign that Gulf leaders who initially supported a rebellion against him are ready to welcome Damascus back into the Arab fold.

The surprise visit comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Mr Assad, pushes ahead with a more than three-week-old war on neighbouring Ukraine.

The visit drew a sharp rebuke from Washington, with the State Department saying it was "profoundly disappointed and troubled" by what it called an apparent attempt to legitimise Mr Assad.

The United States has struggled to rally Gulf Arab allies behind its campaign to isolate Mr Putin.

Syria had been a pariah in the Arab world since Mr Assad's crackdown on an uprising in 2011 triggered a brutal civil war. He clung to power with the help of Iran and Russia, whose intervention was instrumental in turning the tide of the conflict, and his foreign visits over the past decade had been limited to those two countries.

Mr Assad has supported Russia's invasion and Mr Putin has threatened to bring fighters from the Middle East into Ukraine.

Gulf Arab governments have increasingly concluded, however, that they would rather bring Syria back into the Arab fold than abandon it to their rival Iran.

Gradual efforts to restore relations have picked up pace as the Biden administration works with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran - an agreement that Gulf Arab countries see as a threat to their own security.

