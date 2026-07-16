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Syria foils attempt to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah from Iraq, state news agency says

DUBAI, July 16 - Syrian authorities said on Thursday they had foiled an attempt to smuggle advanced weapons and missiles across the border from Iraq, with state news agency SANA citing an Interior Ministry source as saying the shipment appeared destined for militant group Hezbollah.

Syria’s General Authority of Ports and Customs said the rocket and drone shipment was concealed inside “one of the oil tanker-trucks headed to the city of Baniyas”. It was discovered during routine inspection procedures at the al-Tanf border crossing between Syria and Iraq after customs officers subjected the suspected vehicle to a more thorough search.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Baniyas route has become an increasingly important corridor for fuel movements between Iraq and Syria.

Reuters reported last month that Iraq was preparing to expand exports through Syria to include crude oil and naphtha, building on an existing arrangement under which fuel oil is transported overland to Baniyas for onward export.

Iraqi officials have said the initiative is part of a government strategy to diversify export routes beyond the Gulf.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in June he had spoken to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa about combating Hezbollah, which is fighting Israel in Lebanon.

The former rebels who now run Syria fought against Hezbollah for years as it was sending fighters to support Syria's then-president, Bashar al-Assad, in a civil war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's office said Sharaa had assured him Syria would not take sides in Lebanon's internal affairs. REUTERS