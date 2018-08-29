Suicide car bomber kills 11 in western Iraq

RAMADI, IRAQ (AFP) - A suicide bomber blew up a vehicle in the town of Al-Qaim in western Iraq on Wednesday (Aug 29), killing at least 11 people, five of them security personnel, police said.

The town, on the Syrian border some 340 kilometres from Baghdad, was one of the last in Iraq to be recaptured from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in November last year.

The 9am bombing also wounded 16 people - 11 civilians and five security personnel - police Captain Mahmud Jassem told AFP.