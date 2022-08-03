Successor to Osama lacked the charisma to inspire attacks

DUBAI • Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as Al-Qaeda leader after years as its main organiser and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria hobbled his ability to inspire sizeable attacks on the West.

In the years following Osama's death in 2011, US air strikes killed a succession of Zawahiri's deputies, weakening the veteran Egyptian militant's ability to coordinate globally.

He had watched as Al-Qaeda was sidelined by the 2011 Arab revolts, launched mainly by middle-class activists and intellectuals opposed to decades of autocracy.

Despite a reputation for being inflexible and combative, he managed to nurture loosely affiliated groups around the world that grew to wage devastating insurgencies, some of them rooted in turmoil arising from the Arab Spring.

The violence destabilised a number of countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

But Al-Qaeda's days as the centrally directed, hierarchical network of plotters that attacked the United States on Sept 11, 2001, were long gone.

Instead, the militancy returned to its roots in local-level conflicts, driven by a mix of local grievances and incitement by transnational Islamist networks using social media.

Born in 1951 to a prominent Cairo family, Zawahiri was a grandson of the grand imam of Al-Azhar, one of Islam's most important mosques.

The first time the world heard of him was when he stood in a courtroom cage after the assassination of then Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat in 1981.

Zawahiri served a three-year jail term for illegal arms possession, but was acquitted of the main charges.

A trained surgeon - one of his pseudonyms was The Doctor - Zawahiri went to Pakistan on his release, where he worked with the Red Crescent treating Islamist mujahideen guerillas wounded in Afghanistan fighting Soviet forces.

During that period, he became acquainted with Osama, a wealthy Saudi who had joined the Afghan resistance.

Taking over the leadership of Islamic Jihad in Egypt in 1993, Zawahiri was a leading figure in a campaign in the mid-1990s to overthrow the government and set up a purist Islamic state.

More than 1,200 Egyptians were killed. The Egyptian authorities mounted a crackdown on Islamic Jihad after an assassination attempt on then President Hosni Mubarak in 1995 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The greying, white-turbaned Zawahiri responded by ordering an attack later that year on the Egyptian Embassy in Islamabad.

Two cars filled with explosives rammed through the compound's gates, killing 16 people. In 1999, an Egyptian military court sentenced Zawahiri to death in absentia.

By then, he was living the spartan life of a militant after helping Osama to form Al-Qaeda.

Zawahiri assumed leadership of Al-Qaeda in 2011, after US Navy Seals killed Osama in his hideout in Pakistan.

Since then, he had repeatedly called for global jihad, with an AK-47 at his side during video messages.

On a practical level, he is believed to have been involved in some of Al-Qaeda's biggest operations, helping to organise the 9/11 attacks, where planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda were used to kill almost 3,000 people in the US in 2001.

He was indicted for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation put a US$25 million (S$34.5 million) bounty on his head on its most wanted list.

