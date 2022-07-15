Students embrace new rhythms at Saudi music schools, after decades of rigid rules

RIYADH (AFP) - Saudi businessman Ahmed Abdullah watches intently as his seven-year-old daughter Yasmine practises keyboard scales at a Riyadh music school, an opportunity he could only dream about when he was young.

Saudi Arabia's rulers have recently relaxed some social restrictions after decades of adhering to a rigid interpretation of Islam, enforced by the kingdom's religious police and placing severe limits on social activities including group musical lesson.

"Now we are thinking about the next generation and investing in it," Mr Ahmed said.

Previously those who could afford it hired music tutors to come to their homes, while the rest struggled to find any instruction at all.

At least five such schools have opened over the past few years in the capital Riyadh and Jeddah, the kingdom's second city on the Red Sea coast, serving an enthusiastic clientele of children and some adults.

Yasmine's class, at the Yamaha Music Centre, meets every Saturday for half an hour, with their Egyptian instructor running students through keyboard drills under a sign reading "Music for All".

The session is bittersweet for Mr Ahmed, who thrills at his daughter's enthusiasm even as it reminds him of "things I had no chance of achieving in my childhood".

Music has been a feature of the dramatic social reforms ushered in by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler who became first in line to the throne five years ago.

For decades, the country was decidedly off the beaten path of most touring artistes but in recent years some of the world's biggest stars, including Justin Bieber and K-pop juggernaut BTS, have performed in the kingdom.

These marquee events have spurred allegations of complicity in a transparent bid to whitewash the kingdom's grim human rights record.

But there is little question that many young, entertainment-starved Saudis are grateful for the shows.

Last December, more than 700,000 revellers flocked to the MDLBeast Soundstorm music festival in Riyadh, officials said, for four days of performances including a set by superstar French DJ David Guetta.

Daily life, too, has become more melodious, with restaurants and cafes staging live acts or blasting recordings through speakers - some even during prayer time, when in the past they would have been forced to close.