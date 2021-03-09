Still no peace in Syria, after civil uprising spiralled into war

BEIRUT • After a decade of unfathomable violence and human tragedy that has made Syria the defining war of the early 21st century, the fighting has tapered off but the suffering has not.

In 2011, Mr Bashar al-Assad and his government briefly looked like another domino about to fall in the whirlwind of pro-democracy revolts sweeping the Middle East.

Ten years later, Mr Assad is still there as president but offering no credible prospects of reconciliation for the Syrian people and exercising limited sovereignty over a land left prey to foreign powers.

In late January 2011, the uprisings that toppled dictators in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya became known as the Arab Spring and the contagious nature of the region's revolts became obvious.

The date March 15, 2011, was the one that Agence France-Presse and many others used for the start of the Syrian uprising. While it was not the first day of protests, it was the day that protests happened nationwide and simultaneously.

What came next led to the world's worst conflict in a generation. The displacement, which saw half of Syria's pre-war population of 22 million forced to flee their homes, was the largest induced by conflict since World War II.

Half of those displaced fled the country, some of them swelling a wave of refugees reaching the shores of Europe, a phenomenon whose scope affected public opinion, politics and the outcome of elections on the continent.

In the chaos that followed the civil conflict in Syria, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group proclaimed a caliphate straddling Syria and Iraq that reshaped global terrorism.

Arch-foes Iran and the United States both sent troops to Syria to protect their interests, as did Turkey. Russia for its part launched in 2015 its largest military intervention since the collapse of the Soviet Union, a move that turned the tide in Mr Assad's favour.

Almost 400,000 people have been killed in 10 years, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor. Most of the 117,000 civilians in that grim tally were killed by the government, whose willingness to turn against the population surprised even its fiercest opponents.

"I didn't think it would reach this level of violence," said prominent Syrian activist Mazen Darwish.

The government has used chemical weapons on civilian areas to subdue pockets of resistance. It has raided densely inhabited areas with crude barrel bombs that sow indiscriminate death and systematically resorted to siege and starvation tactics. Countless strikes were carried out against medical facilities, in defiance of global outrage.

Huge swathes of Aleppo, once the country's economic hub and a heritage jewel considered one of the world's longest continuously inhabited cities, were levelled.

The rapid militarisation of the government's response to the initial protests and the emergence of Islamist groups turned the Syrian uprising into the Syrian war.

The world's focus shifted to the fight against the militants.

The protest camp's voice was gradually drowned out and outside support only ever came for the conflict's many other players. In 2012, then US President Barack Obama described Mr Assad's use of chemical weapons as a red line. But when it was crossed a year later, Mr Obama stopped short of deciding on the military intervention.

With the support of Russia's air force, equipment and advisers, and with the added manpower of Shi'ite militia groups deployed by Iran, Mr Assad embarked on a vengeful scorched-earth campaign to reconquer the country.

Siege after siege, every rebel town and pocket was bombed into submission and turned into fields of rubble. Images of maimed children being pulled out of pulverised homes, schools and hospitals fed global news reports year after year.

Extremists and rebel fighters were eventually forced into the north-western province of Idlib, an enclave where around three million people now live in abominable conditions under the rule of militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

External powers are "informally dividing the country into multiple zones of influence and unilaterally controlling most of its borders", geographer Fabrice Balanche wrote.

The United Nations said 60 per cent of the population is now food insecure, and a World Vision report this month put the cost of the war at US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE