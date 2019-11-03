State lunch for President Halimah in Kuwait, as week-long Middle East visit kicks off

KUWAIT CITY - The familiar tune of Singapore's national anthem rang out in Kuwait's Bayan Palace on Sunday (Nov 3), as President Halimah Yacob arrived for a state visit at the invitation of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The flags of both countries lined the roof of the airport where Madam Halimah landed at, and also along the route from the airport to the royal palace.

After calling on Amir Sheikh Sabah at Bayan Palace, Madam Halimah was hosted by the Amir to a state lunch which lasted for about an hour in the palace's banquet hall.

Kuwait is the first of two countries in her week-long visit to the Middle East, which is her first as President of Singapore. She will be visiting Saudi Arabia from Tuesday until Friday.

Before the state lunch, President Halimah had met separately with Speaker of the Kuwait National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al Ghanim, and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah.

She will also meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, and former Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammed Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Sunday.

President Halimah will also attend a dinner reception with Singaporeans studying at Al Mahad Al Dini High School on scholarships from the Kuwait government.

Kuwait's Ministry of Education has been granting such scholarships to Singaporeans since 1980.