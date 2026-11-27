Son of Hamas chief survives Israeli strike, Hamas says
Nov 27 - The son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli military on Friday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.
He told Reuters that Izzeldeen al-Hayya and his family had survived a dawn airstrike and Hamas sources said several people, including Hayya's daughter-in-law, had been wounded but there had been no deaths.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
• Naim described Izzeldeen al-Hayya, born in 1997, as the Hamas chief's last surviving son, with four others having been killed by Israeli forces
• The family of one of the late sons survived Friday's strike, Naim said
• Hamas said in a statement that the Israeli military had targeted a residential apartment, and linked the attack to threats Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has made against Hayya
• Hamas accused Israel of seeking to undermine a 2025 Gaza ceasefire agreement and said Israel bore full responsibility for the consequences of its continued attacks
• Izzeldeen is the twin brother of Hamam Khalil al-Hayya, who was killed in a 2025 Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, Naim said
• Named Hamas' overall leader in July, Hayya narrowly escaped assassination himself in the Qatar strike
• Hayya warned of possible retaliation on Thursday after Israeli attacks killed at least 10 people in Gaza REUTERS