Sleep pods for haj pilgrims

A haj pilgrim in his capsule room in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Haj pilgrims will be able to try out the latest mobile hotel capsules - sleeping units that offer hotel room services and facilities in the smallest possible space - according to a Saudi charity, the Haji and Mutamer Gift Charitable Association.

Each fibreglass pod - less than 3m long and just over 1m high - features a mattress, clean sheets, air-conditioning and a large, well-lit mirror, according to Agence France-Presse.

The free "nap pods" are part of new measures Saudi Arabia is rolling out this year in a bid to modernise the centuries-old practice of the haj.