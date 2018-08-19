Sleep pods for haj pilgrims

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
20 min ago

A haj pilgrim in his capsule room in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Haj pilgrims will be able to try out the latest mobile hotel capsules - sleeping units that offer hotel room services and facilities in the smallest possible space - according to a Saudi charity, the Haji and Mutamer Gift Charitable Association.

Each fibreglass pod - less than 3m long and just over 1m high - features a mattress, clean sheets, air-conditioning and a large, well-lit mirror, according to Agence France-Presse.

The free "nap pods" are part of new measures Saudi Arabia is rolling out this year in a bid to modernise the centuries-old practice of the haj. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 19, 2018, with the headline 'Sleep pods for haj pilgrims'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!