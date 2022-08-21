Sixteen people killed in Turkey as bus crashes into rescuers, media at accident site

Rescue and emergency responders work at the scene after a bus crash on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, on Aug 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Sixteen people were killed in south-east Turkey on Saturday (Aug 21) when a bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier accident on a highway near the city of Gaziantep, local authorities said.

Regional governor Davut Gul said the dead included three firefighters, four emergency health workers and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency.

"At around 10.45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here," Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the road east of Gaziantep.

"While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground."

Vice-President Fuat Oktay said the emergency workers and journalists had "lost their lives in the line of duty".

More On This Topic
Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top