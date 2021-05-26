Singapore Red Cross launches public appeal

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has launched a public appeal in support of the vulnerable communities affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Citing the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank, SRC said it is working closely with its partners to channel the aid towards emergency medical equipment and supplies as well as food and non-food relief items that will be distributed in displaced shelters for affected communities.

SRC is working with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies as well as partners from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The latest round of Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza has killed 253 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict since May 10, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel and injured 357 people, Agence France-Presse reported.

A ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas.

In its statement yesterday, SRC said the Singapore Government will donate US$100,000 (S$132,600) as seed money for the public appeal.

Said Mr Benjamin William, SRC's secretary-general and chief executive: "The conflict in the region is a complex and protracted one. Many families have lost loved ones on both sides of the conflict, and we offer our condolences to them.

"At the same time, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated significantly. In addition to medical support for those suffering injuries, it is also critical that we provide food and non-food relief items for those displaced as a result of the conflict."

SRC has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to help individuals locate immediate family members who may have been affected by the conflict and whom they have difficulty contacting.

Those who need assistance can e-mail SRC at rfl@redcross.sg

Details on the public appeal are available on www.redcross.sg