Singapore flag lights up Dubai skyscrapers

The image of the Singapore flag projected on the facades of the world-renowned Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City Mall(far left) last Friday to celebrate Singapore's National Day. The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also conveyed National Day greetings on electronic road signs, according to a Facebook post by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. "We thank our friends for their thoughtful gesture, which has made National Day celebrations special for Singaporeans based in the UAE (United Arab Emirates)," the ministry said. "Singapore and the UAE enjoy excellent relations and we look forward to forging even closer ties in the years ahead."