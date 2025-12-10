Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 9 - Shells of unknown origin fell in the vicinity of Syria's Mezzah military airport in the ‍capital ​Damascus on Tuesday, the ‍state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

Syria's state news agency earlier reported ​the ​sound of an explosion in the vicinity of Damascus and said the matter was under investigation.

Reuters ‍reported in November that Washington was planning to ​establish a military ⁠presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that Washington is brokering between Syria and Israel.

The ​airbase sits at the gateway to parts of southern Syria ‌that are expected to ​make up a demilitarised zone as part of a future non-aggression pact between Israel and Syria.

A Syrian foreign ministry source denied the Reuters report, saying it was "false" but without further clarification.

The U.S. has ‍been mediating between Syria and Israel to de-escalate ​tensions and reach a security pact that Damascus hopes ​will reverse Israel's recent seizures ‌of its land. REUTERS