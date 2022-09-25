Search goes on as Lebanon migrant shipwreck death toll rises to 89

DAMASCUS - Eighty-nine bodies have been recovered since a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank off Syria's coast, as the Lebanese army said it arrested a suspected smuggler behind one of the deadliest recent shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.

Mr Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on Saturday called it a "heart-wrenching tragedy".

At least 14 people rescued were recovering in hospitals in Syria while six others were discharged, as search efforts continued, with several people still missing since the boat sank on Thursday.

"There are 89 victims, while 14 people are receiving treatment at Al-Basel Hospital, two of whom are in intensive care," Syria's official news agency Sana reported on Saturday, quoting Mr Iskandar Ammar, a hospital official.

Lebanon's army said it arrested a local man who "admitted to organising the recent smuggling operation from Lebanon to Italy by sea".

Lebanon, a country which hosts more than a million refugees from Syria's civil war, has since 2019 been mired in a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times.

It has become a launchpad for illegal migration, with its own citizens joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave the country.

As many as 150 people were on board the small boat that sank off the Syrian port of Tartus, some 50km north of Tripoli in Lebanon, from where the migrants set sail.

Those on board were mostly Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians, and included both children and the elderly, the UN said.

Mr Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said: "No one gets on these death boats lightly...

"People are taking this perilous decision, risking their lives in search of dignity."

