Schools closed as cases climb to 43, with eight deaths

DUBAI • Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight.

Most of the infections have been in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom.

"The virus came from China to Qom city. A merchant from Qom who died of the virus used to regularly travel to China... Flights were suspended between the two countries but he used indirect flights," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.

He urged people to avoid travelling to Qom, a major destination for Shi'ite pilgrims 120km south of the capital Teheran.

"Obviously we do not recommend trips to Qom or any other holy Shi'ite cities in Iran," Mr Namaki said on state television. Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said that eight of the new infections were in Qom.

The authorities ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres across 14 provinces from yesterday following the deaths from the outbreak, the most outside East Asia and the first in the Middle East.

In Teheran and some other cities, schools have been closed until tomorrow.

The Health Minister said the treatment of Covid-19 cases would be free. "In every city, one hospital will be dedicated to treating coronavirus cases," he said, adding that this number would be greater in bigger cities like the capital.

Teheran's City Hall also ordered the closure of snack shops and water fountains in metro stations. Teheran municipality spokesman Gholamreza Mohammadi said buses and underground trains were being disinfected.

Mr Mohsen Hashemi, head of the municipal council, said "if the number of infections increases in Teheran, the whole city will be quarantined".

Posters were being put up across the sprawling city yesterday, asking people not to shake hands as part of a coronavirus prevention campaign.

Iran's cyber police also warned that anyone putting "fake clips" online related to the virus would be punished.

Meanwhile, Iraq extended an entry ban for any non-Iraqis coming from Iran. Baghdad first banned such crossings last Thursday for three days.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE