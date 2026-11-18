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Saudi Arabia preparing for war against Yemen’s Houthis to last well into 2027

A person inspecting the wreckage of a shoe factory following a Saudi-led airstrike in Sana'a, Yemen, on Nov 17.

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia is preparing for war against Yemen’s Houthis to stretch well into 2027, doubling down despite setbacks on the battlefield in Yemen and attacks disrupting life at home, said two Western officials briefed by Saudis on the plans.

The renewed conflict has become the most active front in the wider Iran war, killing and wounding thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands in Yemen while derailing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to draw in non-oil investment and host global events.

Public messaging around the war has also slowly shifted in the kingdom, with greater acknowledgement of its impacts.

Saudi officials now foresee the campaign stretching on for up to six months, aiming to see gains on the ground by the kingdom’s Yemeni allies before any negotiations with the Houthis, according to the Western officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public conversations with Saudi counterparts.

A third source familiar with the Saudi plans confirmed the accounts. All three said a deal to end the wider Iran war could see the Yemen conflict draw down.

The third source also said Riyadh believes that US offensive support for Saudi operations in Yemen, which President Donald Trump’s administration has so far withheld, could help change the tide of the conflict, potentially allowing Saudi-backed forces to make the gains they want within weeks.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry official declined to comment on the views of Saudi officials as described by the Western officials.

Battlefield setbacks

Saudi Arabia first entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition to try to restore Yemen’s government to power after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country. They fought to a bloody stalemate and in 2022 reached a ceasefire that lasted until summer this year.

Since fighting restarted, the Houthis have seized the Red Sea coast and strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait from Saudi-backed forces, and encircled the city of Taiz in highlands above the government’s temporary capital Aden on the southern coast.

Yemeni government forces mounted a counterattack in October, recapturing territory around the strait, but withdrew over the past weekend to protect Aden in a major setback.

Saudi and Yemeni forces are now reorganising, with plans to protect Aden from the Houthi advances and potentially shift their offensive to eastern fronts where they have made some advances or have at least held their lines, according to one of the Western officials.

Saudi Arabia announced on Nov 16 it had replaced the commander overseeing the Saudi-led coalition. Yemen’s government is also expected to reshuffle its military leadership, according to two people familiar with its plans.

‘Guide their aim and steady their feet’

Saudi Arabia had sought to portray its renewed conflict with the Houthis as a Yemeni issue, with the kingdom providing support to Yemeni allies and defending itself from cross-border attacks but not being a full party to the war.

But that position has become increasingly difficult to maintain given repeated high-profile attacks on Saudi cities, leading to growing acknowledgment of the war in Saudi public messaging, delivered from sources ranging from media to mosques.

A Houthi attack smashed a gaping hole into the towering Riyadh headquarters of state oil company Aramco last week. A string of deadly strikes on Riyadh’s airport has kept it closed to the majority of flights since October.

That has led to the cancellation or postponement of prestige events such as the flagship FII investment conference. Soccer’s AFC Asian Cup, a major part of Saudi Arabia’s longstanding campaign to become a central venue for global sport, has been put off from January 2027 to the following December.

The Saudi authorities have since October been issuing regular alerts ahead of attacks, and more detailed statements soon afterwards, a shift from a previous approach of releasing only comparatively limited information.

Images of the aftermath of attacks have been restricted by laws that criminalise distributing them. But the deputy governor of Riyadh visited the Riyadh Aramco Tower two days after it was hit, and state media showed the damage.

Public messaging about the war has also extended to mosques, where the government guides the themes of sermons that usually focus on day-to-day topics such as marriage or good neighbourliness.

Conflict with the Houthis took up the entire sermon at one of Riyadh’s bigger mosques on Nov 13 last week, with the imam promising fighters “victory or martyrdom” and offering prayers for Saudi soldiers at the kingdom’s southern border.

“Oh Allah, guide their aim and steady their feet, and grant them victory over those who show them hostility,” he said. REUTERS