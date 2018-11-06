Saudis call for Amazon boycott over Post's stories on Khashoggi

RIYADH • Saudis who are angry at The Washington Post's coverage of the kingdom in the aftermath of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder are calling for a boycott of Amazon.com because of its shared ownership by American billionaire Jeff Bezos.

"Boycott Amazon" was the top trending hashtag on Twitter in Saudi Arabia for several hours on Sunday, as users circulated images showing the deletion of the Amazon smartphone app.

They also called for a boycott of regional subsidiary Souq.com, acquired by Amazon last year.

Many citizens have felt that their country is under attack since Saudi agents killed Mr Khashoggi, a Post columnist and insider turned critic, at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

"It became clear before our eyes that this is an organised media war," said Saudi journalist Bandar Otyf, who has more than 100,000 Twitter followers, and was among those urging a boycott.

"As Twitter users and activists and citizens, we don't have power abroad, but we have simple things like boycotting."

BASIC PROTEST It became clear before our eyes that this is an organised media war. As Twitter users and activists and citizens, we don't have power abroad, but we have simple things like boycotting. MR BANDAR OTYF, a Saudi journalist with more than 100,000 Twitter followers who was among those calling for the boycott of Amazon.com.

Many Saudis are learning for the first time that Mr Bezos, the founder and chairman of Amazon, separately owns The Washington Post, Mr Otyf said, adding that "if we affect even a portion of their business, we're satisfied".

While few in Saudi Arabia use Amazon directly, Souq.com is popular. Last year, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested in a competing e-commerce company called Noon, which was founded by the chairman of Emaar Properties.

Some tweets about the boycott appeared to be automated or copied and pasted.

"I was so excited for Black Friday! But unfortunately since #Washingtonpost is double standards against my country #saudiArabia and support propaganda of Erdogan I decide to stop any plans to buy anything in @amazon," one such tweet read.

BLOOMBERG