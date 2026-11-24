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Three separate witnesses said the strike targeted the 80-storey Public Investment Fund Tower, which houses the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

RIYADH – The Saudi capital’s tallest skyscraper was struck for the second time in days on Nov 24, witnesses told AFP, as the coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis denounced a “terrorist attack”.

Three separate witnesses said the strike targeted the 80-storey Public Investment Fund Tower, which houses the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and dominates Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The building, which was also attacked on Nov 19, is one of several high-profile targets hit since hostilities with the Iran-backed Houthis restarted in July.

“One of the towers in the financial centre was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a social media post, without naming the building.

“The relevant authorities are currently inspecting the attack site.”

An attack on the PIF is symbolic as the fund is driving efforts to diversify the oil-reliant Saudi economy – a project that has been complicated by the Middle East war and Houthi strikes.

A tower belonging to state oil giant Aramco in KAFD was hit earlier in November, while Riyadh’s international airport was repeatedly struck in October with one attack killing 14 people.

A fourth witness told AFP a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover on Nov 24.

No warning was sent to mobile phones about any threats to the capital.

Afterwards, police cars blocked some entrances to the gleaming financial district, a showpiece of Saudi Arabia’s modernisation under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler.

A waiter at a KAFD restaurant told AFP: “We just reopened a while ago.

“They evacuated all of us telling us a tower has been hit. They closed the streets and they banned people from passing in streets or entering.”

Weeks of violence

Last week, Saudi officials said an attack on a tower in the financial district damaged several floors and two adjacent buildings but caused no casualties.

Although the authorities did not identify the building, photos released by the civil defence agency appeared to show shattered glass and other exterior damage to the PIF tower.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for last week’s attack, but they did not announce any fresh attacks on Nov 24.

Standing 385m high, the PIF tower is the most prominent landmark of KAFD, a showcase for Saudi Arabia’s economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking military, civilian and oil infrastructure.

The major attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport forced the suspension of flights for two weeks.

Several events have been cancelled, including the Future Investment Initiative financial conference, dubbed “Davos in the desert”.

In response, a Saudi-led military coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s government has been striking Houthi targets in the impoverished country.

On Nov 24, local officials said a coalition air strike on buses and trucks killed 26 people in Lahj province. Government forces blamed the Houthis for the attack.

As the conflict shows no sign of slowing, Britain sanctioned the Houthis and four of its top officials “for deliberately attempting to undermine stability” on Nov 24.

The measures include an asset freeze against the group and an asset freeze and travel ban on four figures, including security and intelligence head Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, and interior affairs official Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in early 2015, after the Houthis had captured the capital Sanaa and sent the internationally recognised government fleeing to Aden.

The war left hundreds of thousands dead and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe before an uneasy ceasefire went into effect in 2022. AFP