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DAKAR, Nov 25 - Militants suspected to be from an Islamic State affiliate active in West Africa kidnapped a Saudi national in Niger at the weekend and are holding the person hostage, two security sources said.

• The operation occurred on either November 21 or November 22, the sources said. One of the sources said it was in the western Tillaberi region, where the Islamic State Sahel Province is active

• The region, located near Niger's borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, is known as a hub of jihadist activity in West Africa linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda

• The second source said the kidnapping occurred somewhere between Tillaberi and Niger's capital Niamey

• ISSP has not issued a claim of responsibility. The governments of Niger and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment

• Armed groups in West Africa's Sahel region sometimes kidnap foreigners for hefty ransom payments. An estimated $50 million ransom paid to free a hostage seized by al Qaeda-linked militants in Mali in late 2025 helped to fuel their advances this year and fund the group's global network, UN experts have said

• An Austrian woman and a Swiss woman kidnapped in Niger were freed last month after more than 18 months in detention, though little information has been released on who held them and the terms of their release REUTERS