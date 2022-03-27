Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen after Aramco depot attack

RIYADH • A Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen yesterday launched airstrikes against sites in the southern Arabian country in response to multiple attacks on Friday, including one that caused a fire at an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah.

Coalition forces targeted various areas including Ras Eissa port and electricity and fuel installations in Yemen's Hodiedah province, as well as military sites in the capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The coalition said it targeted drones that were being prepared at the ports of Hodiedah and Saleef, according to state-run news agency Saudi Press Agency.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is scheduled to meet regional leaders this weekend, condemned attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi.

Washington has been criticised by the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates for responding too slowly to Houthi aggression and pursuing nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Other bombings that targeted Saudi Arabia last weekend and the UAE in January and February indicate an escalation in regional violence at a time when energy prices are surging and regional alliances are being tested following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US' Gulf allies have resisted calls so far to pump more oil and have not supported Western sanctions against Russia, in part due to a reluctance to see a new Iran nuclear deal reached.

Strikes in September 2019 briefly knocked out about half of Saudi oil production when missiles hit processing units at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities in the country's east.

Saudi Arabia is hosting a Formula 1 race in Jeddah this weekend, a major part of the kingdom's tourism push.

Hitting Jeddah ahead of the sporting event could tarnish the image the country is looking to develop as a business and leisure destination, and highlights the risks of a continuation of the Yemen war.

The race will go ahead despite the attacks, Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali told participating teams, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

In Friday's attack, an oil storage facility in Jeddah was hit by a barrage of drones.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday issued a statement to strongly condemn the attacks on several locations across Saudi Arabia.

"Such attacks are unacceptable and cannot be justified," MFA said in its statement.

"Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected by the attacks. Singaporeans in Saudi Arabia should remain vigilant and monitor local news closely. They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety. We continue to urge all Singaporeans in or travelling to Saudi Arabia to e-register with MFA."

BLOOMBERG