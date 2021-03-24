Saudi jets hit Yemen rebels hours after ceasefire proposal

RIYADH • Saudi-led coalition warplanes have struck military positions belonging to Iran-backed rebels in Yemen's capital, hours after the kingdom proposed a negotiated end to a war that has raged for six years and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah television said planes targeted a military camp and an air base in Sanaa, as well as other areas overnight on Monday. Residents reported hearing explosions and fighter jets.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia proposed a series of steps, including a comprehensive ceasefire to be supervised by the United Nations, to begin as soon as the Houthi rebels accepted the plan.

The group appeared to reject the proposal almost immediately, saying it would not countenance talks until Saudi Arabia stops its military campaign completely and lifts a blockade on the airport and ports. Riyadh says there is no blockade.

Iran, which has helped supply and train the Houthis, yesterday said a Yemen ceasefire would help to pave the way for dialogue if implemented in tandem with an end to the blockade.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's internationally recognised government since 2014, capturing Sanaa and swathes of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of the government.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to end the conflict, ceasing sales of offensive arms to Riyadh, ending the Houthis' terrorist designation to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and naming a special envoy to push for a negotiated settlement. This has given momentum to a peace effort by the UN. Both the UN and US welcomed the Saudi initiative.

Fighting has intensified as the diplomatic efforts have gained momentum, with the rebels pushing to capture the strategic city of Marib, an energy-producing area and government stronghold.

Saudi Arabia has sought more help from the US to defend its oil facilities, underscoring the kingdom's concern about recent missile and drone strikes.

The requests have been put to President Biden's administration since January, said a Saudi official, who asked not to be named.

Saudi Arabia is also asking other allies for support to thwart almost daily attacks on cities and towns, the official said.

On Sunday, the Saudi navy began drills in the Persian Gulf to enhance the security of "vital installations" and oil fields and secure freedom of navigation in the region's waters, the official Saudi Press Agency said. State oil company Saudi Aramco will take part, the agency said. The military exercises follow three attacks on Aramco sites this month alone.

Last Friday, the Houthi rebels said they were responsible for drone and missile attacks on a 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. They also claimed strikes on the world's biggest oil export terminal of Ras Tanura and on a fuel depot in Jeddah.

Saudi officials said their air defence systems and fighter jets intercepted the projectiles used in all the attacks, preventing them from causing substantial damage.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the incidents have not impacted the company and that it will continue to supply petroleum to customers around the world "under any scenario".

Still, oil analysts say the risk of a major crisis in the Gulf is rising. "We are one incident away from a major conflagration," said Ms Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"If one of these drone or ballistic missile attacks results in significant civilian casualties, it could lead to a more direct confrontation between the Saudis and the Iranians."

BLOOMBERG