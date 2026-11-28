Saudi, Houthis trade strikes targeting capitals
- Saudi Arabia said its air defences shot down a Houthi cruise missile aimed at Riyadh, according to coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki.
- Houthi media said Saudi strikes hit Sanaa, damaging eight homes and three shops in Bir Abu Shamlah, Al-Tahrir district.
- The exchange shows the wider Yemen war spilling into daily attacks on Saudi targets and rising risks for civilians in both countries.
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RIYADH – Saudi Arabia said on Nov 28 it had shot down a cruise missile targeting the capital Riyadh, after Houthi media reported Saudi strikes on Yemen.
A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government has been regularly bombing areas controlled by the Iran-backed group since Yemen’s civil war reignited over the summer.
In response, Houthi fighters have been targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports and Riyadh’s financial district.
“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Riyadh region,” Saudi coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.
It came as Houthi news agency Saba reported a Saudi attack on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which the fighters control.
“Eight homes and three shops were damaged after Saudi enemy forces targeted the residential neighbourhood of Bir Abu Shamlah in Al-Tahrir district, Sanaa,” Saba posted on Telegram.
The attack wounded 13 people, according to Houthi news outlet Almasirah. AFP