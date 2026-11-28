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Firefighters extinguishing a fire on a potato processing plant and warehouses following air strikes in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov 26.

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia said on Nov 28 it had shot down a cruise missile targeting the capital Riyadh, after Houthi media reported Saudi strikes on Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government has been regularly bombing areas controlled by the Iran-backed group since Yemen’s civil war reignited over the summer.

In response, Houthi fighters have been targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports and Riyadh’s financial district.

“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Riyadh region,” Saudi coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.

It came as Houthi news agency Saba reported a Saudi attack on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which the fighters control.

“Eight homes and three shops were damaged after Saudi enemy forces targeted the residential neighbourhood of Bir Abu Shamlah in Al-Tahrir district, Sanaa,” Saba posted on Telegram.

The attack wounded 13 people, according to Houthi news outlet Almasirah. AFP