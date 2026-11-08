Saudi civil defence gives all-clear after alerts in Eastern Province

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FILE PHOTO: A satellite image taken on July 2, 2026, shows the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in Dhahran before it was attacked on Tuesday night, October 13, causing what the kingdom's energy ministry said in a statement was a limited fire. Pleiades Neo © Airbus DS 2026/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 8 - Saudi Arabia's civil defence on Sunday lifted alerts in several areas of the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, including Dhahran, home to the headquarters of oil major Saudi Aramco, shortly after warning of potential danger.

The all-clear also applies to Dammam, Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa governorate, the civil defence said.

The Eastern Province contains the majority of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves as well as Saudi Aramco's headquarters, which suffered extensive damage in an attack in October.

Shortly after the all-clear, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Iran-allied Houthi group towards the Eastern region.

The Houthis have been firing ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi airports, ports and oil installations, turning US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point in a war that began with the US and Israel attacking Iran in February. REUTERS