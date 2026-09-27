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Saudi authorities shift schools in Riyadh to remote learning for week

No official reason was given, but the move comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and near-daily attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH – Parents across Riyadh received e-mails from schools on Sept 27 announcing a last-minute plan to shift to remote learning for a week, according to messages seen by AFP.

“We have just been informed by the Saudi authorities that schools must remain closed all week,” read two separate messages.

There was no official reason given, but the move comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and near-daily attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen.

“When a decision affects an entire school community for a full week, families deserve clear communication and transparency about the reasons behind it,” said one parent living in Riyadh, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“It’s a last-minute decision. We have no clue what’s happening,” said a Lebanese expatriate living in Riyadh.

The announcement comes a day after the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis said it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom.

The strikes were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war.

The UN Security Council earlier condemned escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi fighters, noting that the strikes have wounded “civilians, including women and children”. AFP