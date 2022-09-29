Saudi Arabia's crown prince named prime minister in govt shuffle

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister, a post traditionally held by the King, in a government shuffle announced on Tuesday.

The move effectively formalises power already wielded by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years, analysts said.

The heads of other critical ministries, including interior, foreign and energy, remain in place, according to a royal decree from King Salman bin Abdulaziz published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.

Experts quoted by The Guardian newspaper said making him prime minister would probably shield him from a potentially damaging lawsuit in the United States in connection with his alleged role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The newspaper said the Biden administration had been asked by a US judge to weigh in on whether the prince should be protected by sovereign immunity in the lawsuit brought by Mr Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

Such protection is usually granted to a world leader, such as a prime minister or a king, The Guardian said.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of the 86-year-old King, who has ruled the world's top oil exporter since 2015.

King Salman has been hospitalised twice this year, most recently a one-week stay in May that involved tests including a colonoscopy, said state media.

Prince Mohammed became defence minister in 2015, a key step in a swift consolidation of power.

In that role, he has overseen Saudi Arabia's military activities in Yemen.

He has also become the public face of a sweeping reform agenda known as Vision 2030.

Changes have included granting women the right to drive, opening cinemas, welcoming foreign tourists, defanging the religious police and hosting pop stars and high-profile heavyweight fights and other sporting events.

Yet he has also jailed critics and, in a sweeping purge of the nation's elite, detained and threatened about 200 princes and businessmen in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel in a 2017 anti-corruption crackdown that tightened his grip on power.

