Saudi Arabia to allow up to one million haj pilgrims this year

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia will let up to one million people join the haj pilgrimage this year, expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid-19 restrictions.

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency yesterday.

Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test, it said.

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million pilgrims. Visits to Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj and the year-round umrah pilgrimage previously earned the kingdom about US$12 billion (S$16 billion) a year, according to official data.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, said in a Facebook post yesterday that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has not received details on the Republic's quota for this year's haj.

"Given the reduced number of pilgrims allowed to perform the haj as compared to about 2.5 million previously, it is likely that the quotas allocated to each country will also be reduced," he said.

"Hence, as I mentioned after my recent meeting with Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister, His Excellency, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan bin Muhammad Al Rabiah, we should remain flexible and be prepared to make adjustments as more details are released along the way."

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, was in the kingdom last month on a work visit where he discussed the haj situation with the Saudi authorities. Due to the pandemic, Muis did not send Singaporean pilgrims for the haj in the past two years.

