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Nov 21 - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh, marking the second Houthi attack on the Saudi capital in a few days, after its tallest skyscraper was struck on Thursday.

A Reuters witness saw a projectile streak across the sky in Riyadh shortly before hearing a loud bang. The projectile left a trail of smoke in the sky.

The latest attack followed an escalation in cross-border strikes on Friday, when the Saudi-led coalition said it had struck the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and carried out operations targeting Houthi missile and drone capabilities in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis threatened to target Saudi Red Sea ports, warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace, and claimed attacks on a power station and port in southern Saudi Arabia.

The developments signalled a worsening of a conflict that has brought a humanitarian crisis to Yemen and severe disruption to Saudi Arabia, in parallel with the US-led war against Iran.

On Thursday, a Houthi attack damaged the Public Investment Fund tower, the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the tallest skyscraper in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia, a close ally of the United States, has been backing Yemen's internationally recognised government for more than a decade in a war that was fought to a stalemate in 2022 but reignited in July.

The Houthis have seized Yemen's Red Sea coast and forced the Saudi-backed forces aligned with the government to retreat to defend their temporary capital in the southern port of Aden. REUTERS