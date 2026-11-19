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Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in three southern cities after alerts

DUBAI, Nov 18 - Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence authority said on Wednesday that danger had passed in the southern cities of Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait, where it had issued threat alerts as the kingdom faces hostilities with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said separately that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Yemen's Houthi armed forces carried out two military operations targeting sites in southern Saudi Arabia, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

The first operation targeted a sensitive site in the Jazan region with several ballistic missiles, while the second targeted a sensitive site at Khamis Mushait air base with a drone, Saree added in a statement.

The Houthis have been firing ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi airports, ports and oil installations, turning US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point in a war that began with the US and Israel attacking Iran in February.

They targeted King Khalid International Airport and the financial centre in Riyadh with a large number of cruise missiles, Saree said.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the Houthi claims.

The militia, which controls most of the populous parts of Yemen, has intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days, saying it was responding to Saudi attacks in Yemen. REUTERS