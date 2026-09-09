Saudi Arabia lifts alert in southern city a day after Houthi strikes

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Trucks explode as they burn, during what the Houthis say was an attack targeting trucks coming from Saudi territory, at Al-Wadiah border crossing near Al-Wadiah, on the Saudi-Yemen border, in this still image obtained from a handout video released September 7, 2026. Houthi Media Centre/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE. REFILE - CORRECTING \"TARGETED BY THE YEMENI ARMED FORCES\" TO \"WHAT THE HOUTHIS SAY WAS AN ATTACK TARGETING TRUCKS\" AND \"NEAR AL-WADIAH, SAUDI ARABIA\" TO \"NEAR AL-WADIAH, ON THE SAUDI-YEMEN BORDER\". VERIFICATION: - Buildings and roads matched the archive and satellite imagery in the area. - Date not verified. - No old results were found posted online before Sept 7.

Sept 9 - Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense lifted an alert it had announced in the southern city of Khamis Mushait on Wednesday, a day after Houthi attacks there and in three other nearby cities wounded 73 people and set oil installations ablaze.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis struck an airbase in Khamis Mushait and oil infrastructure in the nearby cities on Tuesday in one of the biggest attacks in Saudi Arabia since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February.

Saudi authorities did not provide details for the reasons behind Wednesday's alert in Khamis Mushait.

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has escalated in recent months, raising fears of a return to broader conflict after a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted years of war.

Saudi Arabia leads an Arab coalition that backs a government based in Yemen's south, which was driven from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis 12 years ago. The conflict has become a theatre in the wider regional war, with the Houthis close allies of Iran and Saudi Arabia an ally of the United States.

The Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea in July, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to strike what it said were Houthi military facilities in Yemen.

In recent days, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched a multi-pronged offensive on Houthi-held areas after the group attempted to advance on government positions. The government says it aims to recapture all Houthi-held territory.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, citing the group's health ministry, said at least 21 people had been killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Al Jawf over the past two days. Saudi Arabia has not announced or confirmed carrying out strikes there.

Saudi Arabia has described the Houthi attacks as a dangerous escalation, while the Saudi-led coalition has said it would take measures to deter further attacks. The Houthis say their strikes are in response to Saudi escalation in Yemen. REUTERS