Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles, drones; Iran-aligned group denies targeting Mecca

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Security personnel standing guard outside a damaged shopping centre in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Nov 10, following strikes reportedly carried out by Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI - Saudi air defences intercepted Houthi missiles and drones launched towards Riyadh, Mecca and other regions on Nov 11, as hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and the kingdom worsen.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Yemeni group said it had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles headed to the Riyadh region, two drones aimed at Mecca and southern areas and two missiles pointed towards the west.

Mecca, home to sites sacred to Muslims worldwide, is Islam’s holiest city and the focal point of the annual haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, which millions of Muslims undertake each year.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree later denied targeting Mecca with a drone, saying the group’s operations target oil facilities and military bases.

Saree also said the Houthis had attacked a pumping station in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu, a key Saudi oil hub that allows exports to avoid the blocked Strait of Hormuz. There was no Saudi confirmation of the Houthi statement.

Saudi civil defence issued alerts warning of potential danger in the cities of Taif, Yanbu and Khamis Mushait later on Nov 11, then announced the danger had passed, state television reported.

The militia, which controls most of the populous parts of Yemen, has intensified attacks on the Saudi capital, in recent days, saying it was responding to Saudi attacks in Yemen. A Houthi attack on Nov 8 damaged an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh’s financial hub.

The Nov 11 interceptions marked the second consecutive day that Saudi air defences had intercepted Houthi missiles launched towards Riyadh, after they downed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile on Nov 10, the coalition said.

In October, a Houthi attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Renewed fighting between the two sides has intensified since September, when the Houthis advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Houthis have since stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response. REUTERS