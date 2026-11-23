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Seats reserved for Saudi Arabia in the foreground as meetings continue at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov 17.

ANTALYA, Turkey - After COP31 climate talks collapsed, all eyes were on oil giant Saudi Arabia, which led the push against including language around fossil fuels in the final text as it faces a major economic contraction.

Nations from the Pacific, Europe and Latin America had demanded an explicit mention of fossil fuels, but Riyadh instead pushed for the inclusion of carbon capture and storage technologies, which aim at limiting emissions without giving up oil and gas.

Fossil fuels, the leading cause of climate change, remain indispensable to the Saudi economy – a situation compounded by the Middle East war.

Former US vice-president Al Gore told AFP earlier it was “literally insane” that Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, had a de facto veto under the meeting’s consensus system.

Why oil is still king

The regional war that began in February caused widespread economic fallout.

Iran has sought to block commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz waterway, a vital conduit for shipments of crude and gas, and its Houthi allies in Yemen have targeted Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure and shipping.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast a 3.3 per cent drop in Saudi GDP in 2026, compared with 4.6 per cent growth in 2025.

Oil revenues were 446.3 billion riyals (S$152.6 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, 52 per cent of public income, according to the finance ministry.

“This war is going to push them to rely more heavily and for longer on oil exports, given that it has really targeted some of the key sectors that Saudi Arabia wanted to really bolster” such as tourism, aviation and hospitality, said Anna Jacobs, security analyst at the Arab Gulf States Institute.

“I’m really not surprised that they would be more aggressive this year in resisting language (about) curbing the use of fossil fuels,” she added.

Riyadh’s stated approach to climate change is to work on reducing emissions rather than abandoning certain energy sources.

“What unites us is the goal, and not necessarily the path to reach it,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at COP31.

Riyadh’s focus on carbon capture and storage is criticised by many climate advocates, who say the approach is costly and ineffective.

Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s grand plan to reduce its reliance on oil, Vision 2030, hit problems even before the war began in late February, with some of the lavish projects cut back.

Financing the so-called “giga-projects” – meant to stimulate tourism, trade and business – looks even harder in a country under threat of attack.

“I think this war has really been a major hit to Saudi Vision 2030,” said Jacobs.

Still, Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy have made progress nonetheless.

Non-oil activities contributed 55 per cent of real GDP in 2025, official figures show, up from 45 per cent in 2016, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Vision 2030.

US stance suits Saudis

Riyadh was among the most reluctant countries to include a move away from oil, gas and coal in COP31‘s final agreement.

The talks ended on Sunday without a comprehensive deal, despite the pledge to transition away from fossil fuels three years ago at COP28 in Dubai.

The absence of a US delegation at COP31 and the Trump administration’s rollback of numerous climate policies was seen as playing into Saudi Arabia’s hands.

COP31 was “hijacked by some oil states”, climate minister Darragh O’Brien of Ireland, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, told AFP on Nov 22.

According to Jacobs, close followers of COP “say that Saudi Arabia has often really posed challenges to the kind of larger effort to curb fossil fuel use”. AFP