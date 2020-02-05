Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed to take immediate measures to improve coordination of their countries' actions in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday (Feb 5).

Putin and Erdogan, in a phone call initiated by Turkey, highlighted the need to follow Russia-Turkey agreements on Syria's Idlib that envisage increasing cooperation to"neutralise extremists," the Kremlin said.

Turkey's report on the same phone call earlier on Tuesday said that Erdogan told Putin that Turkey will use its self-defence rights in the even of another attack on Turkish military personnel in Syria.