Russia's Lavrov in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, cooperation

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Iran on Wednesday (June 22), Iranian state TV reported, as world powers and Teheran are struggling to revive their 2015 nuclear pact amid stalled negotiations.

"During Lavrov's visit, Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, as well as international and regional issues will be discussed," Iranian state media reported.

Iranian State TV showed Lavrov meeting Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, but gave no details.

Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday that Lavrov's visit was aimed at "expanding cooperation with the Eurasian region and the Caucasus".

Last month, Moscow said Russia and Iran - which are both under Western sanctions and sit on some of the world's largest oil and gas reserves - had discussed swopping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub.

While Moscow is challenging Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Teheran's clerical rulers have been struggling to keep Iran's economy afloat amid crippling US sanctions that were reimposed after Washington exited Teheran's nuclear deal in 2018 under then US president Donald Trump.

Indirect talks between Teheran and US President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate the pact have been on hold since March, chiefly over Teheran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of designated terrorist organisations.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said Lavrov would meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Thursday.