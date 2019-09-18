Russia praises Aramco resilience, offers help to fix damage

LONDON (REUTERS) - The head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday (Sept 18) praised Saudi Aramco's quick recovery of oil production after attacks on its facilities, and said Russian companies had offered to help fix the damage.

"A very fast recovery of Saudi production highlights the strong professionalism and resilience of Aramco in the face of a major attack on the oil industry and the world economy," said Kirill Dmitriev, who has said Russia could invest in Aramco's share listing.

Dmitriev helped mastermind Russia's joint oil production cutting deal with Opec in 2016. He is working on helping prepare for President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh in October.

He said Russia and Saudi Arabia's strategic partnership to help stabilise the oil markets will continue.

"A number of Russian companies offered their help to Saudi partners to overcome the extensive damage of the attacks," he told Reuters.