Rouhani rejects talks with Trump for now

UNITED NATIONS • With tensions high in the Persian Gulf, all eyes were on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday as he spoke on the second day of the United Nations General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders.

He said if the United States wanted an agreement beyond the 2015 nuclear deal it had abandoned, "you have to pay more", appearing to reject talks with US President Donald Trump for now. "Our response to talks under pressure is no."

Mr Rouhani ruled out negotiations with the US so long as sanctions - imposed in the wake of the US pullout from the nuclear deal - remained in place and said he was not interested in a "memento photo" with Mr Trump.

In a flurry of diplomatic activity this week, European and other leaders have pushed for a thaw in the nuclear stand-off between Iran and the US.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he believed the conditions for the leaders of the US and Iran to meet were now in place, but the ball was now in their court to make it happen.

"I believe that the conditions in this context for a rapid return to negotiations have been created," he told reporters before heading back to Paris from New York. "It's now up to the Iranians and the United States to seize these conditions and work together to relaunch momentum."

The French leader has been pushing to defuse tensions between Washington and Teheran over the last few weeks.

Mr Rouhani's speech came a day after Mr Trump took his turn at the UN General Assembly, blasting what he called Iran's "bloodlust" and rising aggression.

BALL IS IN THEIR COURT It's now up to the Iranians and the United States to seize these conditions and work together to relaunch momentum. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON, who has been pushing to defuse tensions between Washington and Teheran over the last few weeks.

The US and others have blamed Iran for recent strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that have rattled the Middle East and global oil markets, and which included damage to the world's biggest petroleum-processing facility, knocking out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply. Iran has denied being behind the attacks, saying they were solely the work of Yemeni rebels.

Mr Rouhani said he had some optimism that the departure of national security adviser John Bolton could change US behaviour, but he had seen "no tangible evidence" of that yet.

At the UN meetings this year, Mr Rouhani said he would remind many leaders that Iran is still here, despite what he described as mistaken promises from Mr Bolton that tough sanctions would destabilise the Islamic Republic's leadership.

The escalating confrontation could tip the balance of power in Iran in favour of hardliners looking to constrain Mr Rouhani's ability to open up to the West, particularly because Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's aversion to Washington remains a formidable barrier to any diplomatic solution.

Washington's policy of applying "maximum pressure" on Iran with wide-ranging sanctions has shredded the country's oil revenues, sent its economy into recession and devalued its national currency.

Yet, Iran remains defiant in the face of US efforts to compel it to accept tougher restrictions on its nuclear programme and scale back support for proxy wars across the Middle East.

Stepping up the pressure on Iran, the US yesterday announced sanctions on certain Chinese entities for buying oil from Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the General Assembly, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was going to ramp up efforts to educate countries on the risks of doing business with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps to disentangle them from the Iranian economy.

Iranian officials, business people and analysts say the country is staying on its feet by stepping up exports of non-oil goods and increasing tax revenues, but most importantly resorting to bartering, smuggling and backroom deals.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE