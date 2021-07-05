Rise of no-strings-attached marriages dividing Saudi society

RIYADH • The Muslim no-strings-attached misyar marriage often done in secret is fast pervading Saudi society - a boon for cash-strapped men unable to afford expensive traditional weddings, but deplored by critics for legitimising promiscuity.

The practice, usually a temporary alliance in which the wife waives some conventional marriage rights such as cohabitation and financial support, has been legally permitted in the conservative Muslim kingdom for decades.

More than a dozen interviews with matchmakers and misyar couples - including grooms juggling other conventional marriages - offer a window into a phenomenon still shrouded in secrecy and shame, despite its proliferation.

The testimonies highlight how misyar is seen as a hybrid between marriage and singlehood, benefiting polygamists without the stress of maintaining a second household.

Despite its potential for abuse, it also appeals to some women keen to shun patriarchal expectations of traditional marriages, as well as unmarried couples seeking religious cover for sexual relationships, forbidden by Islam outside wedlock.

A Saudi government employee in his 40s said he has been in such a relationship with a Saudi widow in her 30s for more than two years. He has three children from a separate, conventional marriage, and visits his misyar wife in her Riyadh home whenever he wants.

Saudis, as well as the kingdom's expat workers, can be seen hunting on dating apps and matrimonial websites for such partners.

"Misyar is cheaper. There is no dowry, no obligation," said a 40-year-old Egyptian pharmacist in Riyadh. He began searching after sending his wife and five-year-old son back to Cairo at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, mainly due to rising living costs and an expat levy introduced by Saudi Arabia in recent years.

He said he had been searching for misyar through "khatba" matchmakers on Instagram who charge as much as 5,000 riyals (S$1,800).

Such marriages are often short-lived, with most ending in divorce from anywhere between 14 and 60 days, the kingdom's Al-Watan newspaper reported in 2018, citing Justice Ministry sources.

It is touted by some women as a fleeting escape from singlehood or a chance for a fresh beginning for divorcees and widows, who otherwise struggle to remarry.

Saudi clerics say the practice has proliferated since 1996, when the then grand mufti legitimised it with an Islamic edict. But many question the validity of a furtive practice at odds with the main tenets of Islamic marriage, which requires a public declaration.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE