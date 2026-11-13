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Respiratory illnesses rise in Gaza with worst to come as winter floods arrive, WHO says

A displaced Palestinian child walks in a partially flooded tent camp during a rainy day in Gaza City on Nov 7.

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Nov 13 of surging respiratory illnesses in Gaza, with worse expected after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians.

“The numbers already show the pressure. Acute respiratory infections are 33,000 cases higher than at the same time last year,” Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, WHO representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva from Jerusalem.

Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding are driving up infections as Gaza’s population is squeezed into an ever-smaller area, WHO said.

The crunch has worsened as the Israeli military expands its control by advancing the “Yellow Line” – a demarcation established under October’s US-brokered ceasefire.

“That means people are living in more crowded conditions, where of course the spread between humans of a virus is much more prone to spread,” said Van De Weerdt.

The Israeli military told Reuters the Yellow Line aims to protect Israeli civilians and army troops from threats and that adjustments to its location follow the ceasefire agreement and international law, and are not intended to harm the civilian population.

“The IDF categorically rejects the claim that it operates to deliberately reduce the area available to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.”

COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, said that more than 93,000 tents and over 8,600 trucks carrying tarpaulin sheets, blankets and winter clothing have entered Gaza since the Board of Peace, UN agencies and NGOs launched the winterisation plan.

Equipment intended for the reconstruction of Gaza will be permitted to enter only after Hamas has been fully disarmed, it added.

Last week, COGAT said it had stepped up efforts to improve sanitary conditions before the heavy rain, in coordination with international organisations.

Respiratory infections currently make up 11% of all consultations, with the WHO expecting cold weather, flooding, overcrowded shelters and poor ventilation to push these numbers higher.

“It is shocking that just a few days of rain really showed us what the coming months will bring. And winter has not even fully set in. The worst really is yet to come,” Van De Weerdt said.

Nearly a million displaced people in Gaza live in flood-exposed areas, and 400,000 of them are in locations that are considered at extremely high risk, according to the WHO.

The agency said flooding heightened the risk of contaminated water, while standing water gave mosquitoes and pests more places to breed. Dampness encouraged mould and bacteria that are major drivers of respiratory infections, especially in young children, it said.

While the majority of medicines are getting into Gaza, the WHO faces difficulty getting laboratory supplies, which it says are vital for diagnosing patients before they can be treated.

“To prevent outbreaks, we really call to let laboratory equipment enter Gaza today, so that we can avoid a public health disaster on top of a disaster.”

COGAT said Israel has facilitated the entry of all medicines requested by international aid organisations and has not rejected any requests received, adding that X-ray machines, oxygen generators, batteries, generators, and other equipment, have entered Gaza. REUTERS