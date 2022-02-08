Removal of sanctions is Iran's red line in nuke talks

DUBAI • Iran yesterday said the removal of US sanctions is its red line in talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, adding that negotiations will resume today.

The United States last Friday restored sanctions waivers allowing international nuclear cooperation with Iran on projects designed to make it harder for Iran's nuclear sites to be used to develop weapons, although a State Department official said that was not a signal that Washington was on the verge of reaching an agreement.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

He added: "Washington has decided to take a step that has no impact on Iran's economic situation... a responsible (...) government should return to the deal and fulfil its obligations."

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday described the US move as "good but insufficient".

Iran, which denies ever seeking a nuclear bomb, has gradually violated nuclear limits of the nuclear pact in reaction to then US President Donald Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the pact between Teheran and six powers and reimposition of crippling sanctions on Iran.

Iran and the US have held eight rounds of indirect talks since April in Vienna aimed at reinstating the deal, under which Teheran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for removal of international sanctions that have squeezed its oil exports.

The talks paused on Jan 28, as negotiators returned to their respective capitals for consultations.

Mr Khatibzadeh said Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani would return to Vienna today, when the talks will resume.

REUTERS