RECORD HEAT AND RAGING FIRES

Turkey wildfires force more evacuations

ANKARA • Wildfires in southern Turkey forced more people to flee their homes yesterday as pressure on the government grew over its response to the deadly blazes.

Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data shows, with nearly 95,000ha razed so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516ha at this point in the years between 2008 and last year.

Since the fires broke out last Wednesday, six people have died and more than 330 have received medical treatment.

A neighbourhood in the tourist city of Bodrum was evacuated, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, as flames were fanned by strong winds from Milas district nearby.

Unable to leave by road, 540 residents were taken to hotels by boat, the channel said.

There were more evacuations in the village of Sirtkoy in Antalya province, broadcaster NTV reported, showing images of grey smoke clouds enveloping homes.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said 107 of 112 forest fires have been brought under control, but blazes continued in the holiday regions of Antalya and Mugla.

Temperatures are set to remain high in the region after record levels last month.

The general directorate of meteorology registered a temperature of 49.1 deg C on July 20 in the south-eastern town of Cizre. The mercury is expected to reach 40 deg C in Antalya today.

Turkey's Defence Ministry released satellite images showing the extent of the damage, with forest areas turned black and smoke still visible.

The opposition attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late last Saturday after a video showed the leader throwing tea to residents in fire-affected areas.

In another video, he is seen throwing tea to people on the side of the road from a bus.

"Tea! It's unbelievable. Those who lose their shame, lose their heart too," main opposition Republican People's Party spokesman Faik Oztrak tweeted.

The government has also been criticised over the lack of firefighting planes, with Turkey forced to accept help from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Ukraine.

Experts warn that climate change will wreak further damage in Turkey, causing more wildfires if necessary measures to tackle the problem are not taken.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

People injured, properties razed in Greek blazes

ZIRIA (Greece) • Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bomber planes and five helicopters were battling yesterday to put out a forest fire in Greece that has so far destroyed about 20 homes and injured eight people, the authorities said.

Five villages have been evacuated and eight people hospitalised since the fire broke out early last Saturday near Patras, in the Peloponnese, about 210km west of the capital Athens, the firefighting service said.

Mr Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, Mayor of the nearby Aigialeias municipality, called it “an immense catastrophe”.

“There has not yet been an official assessment of the damage, but around 10 houses in the area of Ziria have burnt down, as well as farming sheds and animal stables, which is a lot for the residents of the region who make their living from agriculture,” he told the ANA news agency.

Aigialeias’ town hall provided emergency accommodation last Saturday for people who had to flee their villages. The local newspaper, Patrastimes, reported that around 30 houses, farming sheds and stables were consumed by flames in the villages of Ziria, Kamares, Achaias and Labiri.

“We slept outside overnight, terrified that we would not have a house when we woke up,” a Labiri resident told Greek TV station Skai.

The seaside resort of Loggos was also evacuated, with nearly 100 residents and tourists sent to the nearby city of Aigio. Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who visited the scene to assess the damage yesterday, said “the current situation is better than it was on Saturday”.

“A hundred properties have been saved thanks to the firefighters’ battle against the flames,” he said.

Hospitals in Patras and Aigio were put on notice to admit any injured people, while the coastguard has been on standby to rescue any swimmers overcome by smoke.

According to the civil protection agency, 58 forest fires have broken out over the past 24 hours, although most were quickly brought under control.

The European Union’s forest fire information system said that 13,511 hectares had been burnt as at yesterday.

Greece is hit by forest fires every summer, but experts have warned that global warming increases both their frequency and intensity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Greenland ice sheet sees ‘massive melting event’

COPENHAGEN • Greenland’s ice sheet has experienced a “massive melting event” during a heatwave that has seen temperatures more than 10 deg C above seasonal norms, according to Danish researchers.

Since last Wednesday, the ice sheet covering the vast Arctic territory, has melted by around eight billion tonnes a day, twice its normal average rate during summer, reported the Polar Portal website, which is run by Danish researchers.

The Danish Meteorological Institute has reported temperatures of over 20 deg C, more than twice the normal average summer temperature, in northern Greenland.

Nerlerit Inaat Airport in the north-east of the territory recorded 23.4 deg C last Thursday, the highest registered there since records began.

With the heatwave affecting most of Greenland that day, the Polar Portal website reported a “massive melting event” involving enough water “to cover Florida with two inches (5cm) of water”.

The largest melt of the Greenland ice sheet still dates back to the summer of 2019. But the area where the melting took place this time is larger than two years ago, the website added.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet at nearly 1.8 million sq km, second only to Antarctica.

The melting of the ice sheets started in 1990 and has accelerated since 2000. The mass loss in recent years is about four times greater than it was before 2000, say the researchers at Polar Portal.

One European study published in January said that ocean levels would rise between 10cm and 18cm by 2100 – or 60 per cent faster than previously estimated – at the rate which the Greenland ice sheet was now melting.

The Greenland ice sheet, if completely melted, would raise the ocean levels by 6m to 7m. But with a relatively cool start to the Greenland summer, with snowfalls and rains, the retreat of the ice sheet so far this year remains within the historical norm, according to Polar Portal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE