Rebel-held areas in Syria turning to solar power

KILLI (Syria) • Huge solar panels poked out of pumpkin and tomato fields in Syria's rebel-held northwest where, after infrastructure was destroyed during a decade of war, many have switched to renewable energy.

"We used to rely on diesel-powered generators, but it was a struggle with fuel shortages and price hikes," said Mr Khaled Mustafa, one of dozens of farmers who set up panels in the Idlib region. "So we opted for solar power instead."

More than three million people live in the Idlib region in Syria's north-west, much of which is controlled by militant forces and other rebels.

Across Syria, at least 90 per cent lack a stable power supply, according to the United Nations Development Programme. In rebel areas, there is little hope of state-provided electricity. Instead, the dark blue silicon panels have become common - installed on roofs, in hospitals or between tents in massive displacement camps.

Small and smoky diesel generators used to power many homes. But with regular fuel shortages sending prices soaring, solar panels are now viewed as a cheaper, more efficient and reliable alternative.

In Mr Mustafa's plot, solar panels hooked to rotating metal plates turn to follow the movement of the sun. They are among 200 solar panels bought by an agricultural cooperative of nearly 20 farmers, costing some US$4,000 (S$5,390).

The panels power water pumps from a well, irrigating 3ha of cooperative farmland, as well as neighbouring fields.

Syria's electricity production was cut by at least half during the conflict, but as fighting has calmed, renewable energy sources have increased, the United Nations said. In regime-controlled areas, solar panels provide power for homes and public institutions such as universities.

As for those under rebel control, 8 per cent used solar as the main source of power in their homes, said a report in the Education and Conflict Review, published by Britain's University College London. It also found that a tenth of people used solar for heating water, and a third used solar as a secondary source of power, for lighting and charging batteries.

In the rebel-held town of Dana, shimmering solar power installations cover rooftops.

"Sales increased by 300 per cent between 2018 and 2021," said solar panel salesman Abdulhakim Abdul Rahman. Farmers account for most of his clients. A single agricultural project can require "100 panels, sometimes even 500", he said.

Hospitals have also installed solar panels. In 2017, the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations launched its "Syria Solar" initiative to introduce renewable power for Idlib's hospitals.

