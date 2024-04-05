Reaction to Israeli inquiry into killing of Gaza aid workers

LONDON - Reaction from around the world to an Israeli inquiry into the killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in an air strike in Gaza. The report found serious errors and breaches of procedure by the Israeli military, and two officers were dismissed.

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN

"The IDF has acknowledged its responsibility and its fatal errors in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza. It is also taking disciplinary action against those in command and committed to other reforms. These are important steps forward.

"However it is also clear from their preliminary investigation that the IDF has deployed deadly force without regard to its own protocols, chain of command and rules of engagement.

"Without systemic change, there will be more military failures, more apologies and more grieving families.

"We demand the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of our WCK colleagues. The IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza." REUTERS