Reaction to drone strike on US troops in Jordan

WASHINGTON - Three U.S. service members were killed and as many as 34 wounded, United States officials said on Sunday, after a drone attack in Jordan that they linked to Iranian-backed militants.

The attack is a major escalation of the tensions in the Middle East sparked by Hamas' attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel's retaliatory strikes that have devastated Gaza. TOM COTTON, REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR FROM ARKANSAS

"The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East."

JACKY ROSEN, DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR FROM NEVADA

"Iran must be held accountable."

RICK SCOTT, REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR FROM FLORIDA

"Iran is blatantly questioning U.S. strength & resolve thanks to @JoeBiden’s appeasement of the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism. It must end."

DAN SULLIVAN, REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR FROM ALASKA

"Iranian terrorist proxies have crossed a red line with the reported killing of 3 brave U.S. service members and wounding of dozens more." REUTERS