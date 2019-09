Rare protests in Egypt call for President el-Sissi to step down

CAIRO (AP) - Dozens of people have protested in Egypt's capital, Cairo, to call for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.

The short-lived, rare protest began on Friday night (Sept 20) near Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The protesters were responding to a call by a self-exiled businessman who claimed corruption by the military and government without providing evidence.

El-Sissi has dismissed the allegations as "lies."

Security forces dispersed the protests which continued into the early morning hours of Saturday.

No casualties were reported. Unauthorised protests are not allowed in Egypt.

El-Sissi came to power following the military's ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president. The general-turned-president has overseen an unprecedented political crackdown, silencing critics and jailing thousands of Islamists and some secular pro-democracy activists.