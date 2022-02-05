Quraishi was a brutal operator known for killing Yazidi minority

PARIS • The head of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, whom the United States declared dead in a special forces raid, was nicknamed the "Destroyer" and presided over massacres of Yazidis before assuming the leadership.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, took over the Islamist network two years ago after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a US special forces raid in October 2019.

Considered a low-profile but brutal operator, Quraishi had largely flown under the radar of Iraqi and US intelligence until that point. He took over at a time when ISIS had been weakened by years of US-led assaults and the loss of its self-proclaimed "caliphate" in Syria and northern Iraq.

The US State Department had slapped a US$10 million (S$13.5 million) bounty on his head and put him on its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list.

Quraishi, thought to be in his mid-40s, was born in the northern Iraq town of Tal Afar. His ascension through the ranks of the extremist group was rare for a non-Arab born into a Turkmen family.

Having served in the Iraqi army under Saddam Hussein - the late dictator toppled by the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 - Quraishi later joined the ranks of Al-Qaeda after Saddam was captured by US troops in 2003, according to the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) think-tank.

In 2004, he was detained by US forces at the Camp Bucca prison in southern Iraq, where Baghdadi and a host of future ISIS figures met. After both men were freed, Quraishi stayed at Baghdadi's side as he took the reins of the Iraqi branch of Al-Qaeda in 2010, then defected to create the Islamic State of Iraq - later ISIS.

In 2014, Quraishi helped Baghdadi take control of the northern city of Mosul, the CEP said, and he "quickly established himself among the insurgency's senior ranks". He was well respected among ISIS members as a "brutal policymaker" and was responsible for "eliminating those who opposed Baghdadi's leadership", it added.

He is probably best known for playing "a major role in the jihadist campaign of liquidation of the Yazidi minority (of Iraq) through massacres, expulsion and sexual slavery", said Professor Jean-Pierre Filiu, a jihadism analyst at the Sciences Po university in Paris.

CEP director Hans-Jakob Schindler called his death a "major setback for ISIS" in terms of losing a second leader, but doubted it would be a game changer. ISIS is thought to prepare for the killings of its leaders with plans for who will take over.

But Prof Filiu said Quraishi was "a genuine operational chief whose elimination risks preventing the resurgence of the jihadist group, at least temporarily". AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE