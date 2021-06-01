Progress made in nuclear talks but issues remain, says Iran

DUBAI • Iran and six world powers have made significant progress in the fifth round of talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal but important issues still need to be resolved, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokes-man said yesterday.

Iran and the powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out the steps that Teheran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the nuclear pact.

"Each round of talks in Vienna could have been the final round. We should not rush. We have made significant progress but key issues remain," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. "There has been no stalemate on the Vienna talks."

After former United States president Donald Trump ditched the deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Teheran has been rebuilding stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity.

President Joe Biden has said that Washington will return to the pact if Teheran first resumes compliance with its strict limits on uranium enrichment, a potential pathway to nuclear bombs.

"All sanctions should be lifted and then it should be verified by Iran... then we will reverse our nuclear steps," Mr Khatibzadeh said.

If a deal is struck, the US would probably ease sanctions on Iran's oil, banking and shipping sectors, though it is unclear to what extent or how quickly that would happen.

Iran, whose economy has been battered by the US penalties, is preparing to ramp up crude production and boost exports in anticipation of an agreement.

The country is holding its presidential election on June 18 and Teheran is keen to conclude the talks before then.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down after serving two terms, though he will stay in office until around mid-August.

