President Halimah meets Kuwait Emir on state visit

The familiar tune of Singapore's national anthem rang out in Kuwait's Bayan Palace yesterday as President Halimah Yacob arrived for a state visit at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The flags of both countries lined the roof of the airport, and also the route from the airport to the royal palace.

After calling on Emir Sheikh Sabah at the palace, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting where they reaffirmed the warm and longstanding friendship between their countries. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Madam Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, were then hosted by the Emir to a state lunch.

Kuwait is the first of two countries Madam Halimah is visiting in her week-long trip to the Middle East, her first as President of Singapore. She will visit Saudi Arabia from tomorrow until Friday.

Before the state lunch, President Halimah met separately with Speaker of the Kuwait National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al Ghanim and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah.

"During these meetings, both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in various fields, and welcomed further cooperation in areas including information technology and the environment," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Madam Halimah also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah and former prime minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammed Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. She also attended a reception with Singaporeans studying at Al Mahad Al Dini High School on scholarships from the Kuwait government.