President Halimah congratulates new Kuwaiti emir on his accession

President Halimah Yacob has written a letter to the new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, to congratulate him on his accession.

"Your Highness has devoted your life in service of the people of Kuwait.

"Your distinguished career in public office puts you in good stead to navigate your country through the challenging times that we currently live in," she said in the letter dated Monday (Oct 12) that was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I am confident that under your wise leadership, Kuwait will continue to develop and prosper".

The emir, 83, was sworn in at the end of last month following the death of the late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 91.

President Halimah said in the letter that as Singapore and Kuwait marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, she looks forward "to working with you to realise the full potential of our bilateral relationship".

"As small states, there is much that our two countries can learn from each other."