Pompeo to Iraq PM: US will take action in self-defence if attacked

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the United States would act in self-defence if attacked, according to a statement yesterday after a rocket strike on an Iraqi base that houses American troops helping fight ISIS.

Mr Pompeo spoke to the Iraqi leader on Sunday, a day after three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded in the second major rocket attack in the past week on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad, US and Iraqi officials said, raising the stakes in an escalating cycle of attacks and reprisals.

He said Iraq's government should defend the US-led coalition helping it to fight militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group, according to the statement from the State Department.

"Secretary Pompeo underscored that the groups responsible for these attacks must be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defence," it said.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said 33 Katyusha rockets were launched near a section of the Taji base which houses US-led coalition troops. It said the military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area.

The Iraqi military said several Iraqi air defence servicemen were critically wounded. Two of the three wounded US troops are seriously injured and are being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad, the Pentagon said.

Longstanding antagonism between the United States and Iran has mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months.

Iranian-backed paramilitary groups have regularly struck and shelled bases in Iraq which host American forces and the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad. The US has in turn conducted several strikes inside Iraq, killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Kataib Hizbollah founder Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January.

