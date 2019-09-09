Pompeo: Peace talks with Taleban on hold

WASHINGTON/KABUL • Talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan are on hold and the United States will keep pressuring Taleban militants for significant commitments while providing military support to Afghan troops, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday.

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that he had cancelled peace talks with the Taleban's "major leaders" at the Camp David presidential compound after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack last week that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.

The US recalled its special envoy for Afghanistan, Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, to Washington to chart the path forward, Mr Pompeo said in appearances on news shows yesterday. Asked on Fox News Sunday whether Afghan talks were dead, he said: "For the time being, they are."

Meanwhile, the Taleban yesterday said Mr Trump's decision to cancel peace talks would lead to fresh losses of American lives in Afghanistan at a time when the insurgent group was ready to finalise a deal to end the war. The Islamist group issued a statement hours after the announcement was made.

Mr Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taleban spokesman, said in a statement: "Its (US) credibility will be affected, its anti-peace stance will be exposed to the world, losses of lives and assets will increase.

"We will stay committed if the path of negotiation is chosen instead of fighting... We won't be satisfied until there is an end to the foreign occupation of our country."

Americans will on Wednesday mark the 18th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks that killed more than 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Taleban fighters, who now control more territory than at any time since 2001, launched fresh assaults over the past week, including a suicide attack in Kabul last Thursday.

US diplomats have been talking with Taleban representatives for months about a plan to withdraw thousands of American troops in exchange for security guarantees by the Taleban.

American and Taleban negotiators struck a draft peace deal last week that could have led to a drawdown in US troops from America's longest war, one of Mr Trump's foreign policy objectives.

Under the draft, some 5,000 US troops would be withdrawn over the coming months in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks on the US and its allies.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has urged the Taleban to end violence and talk directly to his government. "Real peace will come when Taleban agree to a ceasefire," Mr Ghani's officials said in a statement in response to Mr Trump's cancellation of the peace talks.

However, the Taleban has so far refused to talk to the Afghan government, which it considers an illegitimate "puppet" regime.

Mr Pompeo said the US will not let up on military support for Afghan troops until the Taleban takes the necessary steps to show it is serious about peace.

He said more than 1,000 Taleban fighters have been killed in Afghanistan in the last 10 days alone.

"If the Taleban don't behave, if they don't deliver on the commitments that they've made to us now for weeks, and in some cases months, the President is not going to reduce the pressure, we're not going to reduce our support for the Afghan security forces that have fought so hard there in Afghanistan," Mr Pompeo said in an interview with CNN. "We're not just going to withdraw because there's a timeline," he said.

Almost 4,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of this year in the war against militant groups. The figure includes a big increase in the number of casualties caused by government and foreign forces, the United Nations said in July.

Mr Ghani's office said in a statement that it was committed to working together with the US and its allies for a "dignified and long-lasting peace", and emphasised the holding of the presidential election this month.

