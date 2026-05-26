Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat as haj reaches peak

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Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount of Mercy on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia - Huge numbers of Muslims prayed on Mount Arafat on May 26 at the climax of the haj pilgrimage, as a punishing desert sun sent temperatures soaring towards 40 deg C.

From daybreak, thousands of white-robed worshippers recited Quranic verses on the 70m rocky hill near Mecca, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his last sermon.

More than 1.5 million people have joined the haj in 2026 despite the shadow of war across the Middle East created by the US and Israeli war with Iran.

During the fighting, Tehran retaliated with waves of drone and ballistic missile strikes, hitting major infrastructure and energy installations across the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.

More than 30,000 Iranians have made the journey, about a third of the 86,000 originally expected.

Iran’s IRNA state news agency said the “wartime situation” explained the drop.

Despite the war, Saudi officials said over the weekend that more pilgrims had travelled from abroad in 2026 than in 2025.

The haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.

With temperatures hitting 44 deg C in Mecca in recent days, Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun during the mostly outdoor rituals, which can take five days or more to complete.

Since men are prohibited from wearing hats, many carry umbrellas to try to keep the blistering sun at bay.

After Mount Arafat, pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles for the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina, starting on May 27.

The haj is said to follow the path of the Prophet Mohammed’s final pilgrimage, about 1,400 years ago.

It has long been an important source of legitimacy for the Al Saud dynasty, whose monarch has the title “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques”, in Mecca and Medina. AFP